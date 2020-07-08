Gun background checks at all-time high, gun purchases have tripled at local shop

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Background checks, a method used for gun sales, is reaching record highs nationwide, researchers say.

The FBI reports more than 3.9 million background checks were conducted last month alone. That’s the most the system has conducted since it was established in 1998.

Since the initial outbreak, 707 Gun Shop has drawn more first-time buyers. Owner of the shop, Robert Battista, said gun purchases have tripled causing a 2-3 day delay in background checks.

According to Battisita, coronavirus concerns and civil unrest are the sparks behind the skyrocketing gun sales.

“There are certain manufacturers that I haven’t seen a firearm from since COVID started,” he explained.

Other gun manufacturers are working at half capacity due to health concerns causing a 2-week delay on some firearms.

“We haven’t been able to keep inventory,” Battista said. “As fast as it comes in, it goes right back out. This whole thing that’s going on now is causing people who have never even considered buying a firearm to come out and buy one.”

Battista said managing a gun shop and a shooting range during the pandemic has become overwhelming.

Over that last few months, spots for the concealed weapon permit classes are filling up on days when classes aren’t usually scheduled.

Battista told News13, bullet production is also low. He’s concerned a high demand and low supply for guns may backfire in the coming months.

“I’m really hoping that they allow the factories to start running at full capacity or I actually do see a shortage of supply,” he said.

Researchers report it’s also common to see an increase in firearm sales leading up to presidential elections due to uncertainty of gun policy under a new administration.

