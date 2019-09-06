Gusty winds subside as Dorian moves farther north

Hurricane Dorian is picking up speed as it moves swiftly away from Carolinas. Hurricane Dorian made landfall this morning as it came ashore at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, marking its first U.S. landfall.

For today, we will gradually clear out as far as cloud coverage is concerned by the afternoon and the winds will die down. Saturday will be beautiful and sunny as temperatures climb to the mid-80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. A cold front that is currently in the midwest will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, move to the coast in the evening, and stall to start next week. The cold front will gradually increase our rain chances on Sunday afternoon and into next week.

Hurricane Dorian picking up speed as it moves swifty away from Carolians. Hurricane Dorian made landfall this morning as it come ashore at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, marking its first U.S. landfall.

For today, we will gradually clear out as far as cloud coverage is concerned by the afternoon and the winds will die down. Saturday will be nice and sunny as temperatures climb to the mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. A cold front, that is currently in the midwest, will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, move to the coast in the evening, and stall to start next week. This will gradually increase our rain chances on Sunday afternoon and into next week.

Today: Gradual clearing and breezy, high, mid 80s beaches, upper 80s inland.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, low: mid to upper 60s inland, low 70s beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: upper 80s beaches, low 90s inland.