Habitat for Humanity accepting applications from people in need of affordable housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Habitat for Humanity provides affordable housing for people in Horry County. The organization has now opened up applications for its homebuyer program, the last day to submit applications is September 30 at 3 p.m.

Jason Greene is the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. Greene said the homebuyer program allows people to become homeowners for the first time.

Molly Crumbo is a future homeowner and she signed up for habitat’s homebuyer in the spring of this year. Crumbo says she is happy with everything Habitat for Humanity has done to help her and her two kids.

“I have always been a giver in my life, then having this opportunity to give back is going to be very grateful,” Crumbo said.

“Learning how to maintain their own home through our program. They put in a tremendous amount of sweat equity in the program itself and in the end they are dedicated a home with zero interest mortgage for the next 30 years,” Greene said.

Crumbo’s home in Conway is expected to be completed in March of 2022. The mother of two said after signing up for the homebuyer program, it is a wonderful feeling to finally have a place to call home.

Crumbo added she is also working for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. Crumbo said she works hard to make sure she gives her two children the best life she possibly could.

“I work at construction here. I work at the (Habitat for Humanity) Restore, so I am always working. My mom is like ‘what are you doing today?’ I tell her I am working,” Crumbo said.

Crumbo said once she completes the homebuyer program and officially closes on her new habitat home, she is going to host a dinner and game night for her friends and family to celebrate the new beginning.

To learn more about the homebuyer program, apply or see if you qualify, click here.