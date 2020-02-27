Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Habitat for Humanity of Horry County will break ground on its next new home Monday at 1113 Carver Street.

Shonta Dennison, a Myrtle Beach native and soon to be homeowner of home #152, is a mom to two active teenagers, Zieree and Jeffrey. Zieree is a recent graduate of Myrtle Beach High School with hopes of joining the Air Force and Jeffrey is a current sophomore at Myrtle Beach High School.

Dennison joined the Habitat Home Buyer Program in September 2018 to provide a better life for her children. She hopes to show her children how important it is to help and build others up. Dennison says the one thing she’s most excited about is the first moment she turns the key to walk in the front door and thank the lord above.

The home is being sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach.