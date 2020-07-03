Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

In this June 29, 2020, photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a field operations officer inspects a suspect hair accessory at a centralized exam station in Newark, N.J. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained a shipment of weaves believed to be made in a Chinese detention camp. The shipment is suspected to be human hair. Some information on the package was blurred by the source. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers have detained a shipment of beauty supplies including weaves suspected to be made with human hair that originated in China.

The agency tells The Associated Press it seized the shipment Wednesday in New York because the weaves appear to be a product of forced child labor and imprisonment.

Twice this year U.S. Customs has banned imports of hair weaves believed to be made by people locked inside Chinese detention camps.

The detainees are being locked up as part of a massive crackdown that has held an estimated 1 million or more ethnic minorities, mostly Muslims. Chinese authorities deny carrying out mass detentions.

