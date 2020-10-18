A couple of field goals and a touchdown scored off a Panthers turnover in the first quarter have given the Chicago Bears a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the half at Bank of America Stadium.
The Bears (4-1) got on the board first following a sloppy start by Carolina and picked off Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone. Bears QB Nick Foles would connect with receiver Cole Kmet on a 9-yard catch to give Chicago a 7-0 lead. A pair of field goals from each team would make it 10-3.
Prior to the two-minute-warning, the Panthers settled for another field goal bringing the score to 10-6, however, the Bears were able to add another field goal as time expired heading into the locker room with a 13-6 lead.
Watch Live: Bears vs. Panthers (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY)
The Panthers (3-2) are without one of its top receivers Curtis Samuel, who was ruled out prior to kick with a knee injury, the team announced. The team is searching for its fourth straight win.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains
- Boil water advisory issued for part of Florence
- Myrtle Beach restaurant donating 50 percent of sales Monday in memory of Jacob Hancher
- President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in battleground states
- Panthers trail the Bears 13-6 at half