Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Hamer man arrested on drug charges after short chase

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hamer following a short chase.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an Agent with the Marion County Combined Drug Unit attempted to talk with Joe Lewis Hayes III on Monday. Hayes ran from the agent but was apprehended after a short chase.

Hayes was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Resisting Arrest. He also had warrants for Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Hayes is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: