MARION, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hamer following a short chase.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an Agent with the Marion County Combined Drug Unit attempted to talk with Joe Lewis Hayes III on Monday. Hayes ran from the agent but was apprehended after a short chase.

Hayes was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Resisting Arrest. He also had warrants for Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Hayes is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.