‘Hands and feet of Christ’: Grand Strand community gives back on Christmas Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizations and community members across the Grand Strand spent Christmas Day paying it forward by providing hot meals and other essential items to those in need.

“We want to be the hands and feet of Christ and take care of our brothers,” Pastor Tim Carter, founder of Sonshine Recovery Ministries, said.

Four years ago, Carter made it a mission to give back to those who are less fortunate during the holidays. With help from local businesses and community members, nearly 500 people received a hot meal on Christmas.

“God just brought so many people together to give back to Myrtle Beach, just showing how strong Myrtle Beach is,” Carter said.

However, this year, more than food is being given to those in need.

Jamie Seabolt, the owner of MOPS cut, raised money to provide over 300 bags filled with shampoo, soap, canned foods and other items.

“When we put this together over a month ago, we were just hoping for like 50 bags,” Seabolt said. “But with the kindness and generosity of the Myrtle Beach community, we were just able to pass that and blow through that number.”

Marnie Kennedy is another community member paying it forward. She started Project Cheer last year and is providing socks, gloves, Christmas cards and toiletries to those in need.

“The people that are here, the people living in these motels, the people on the street, they need help all year round,” she said. “So, we’re just trying to raise awareness.”

With so many big events going around Christmas, those paying it forward say giving back should be a year-round thing.

“If we all work together every day, we can get this problem taken care of and not have to do such big events at Christmas time,” Seabolt said. “We can work on it piece by piece and take it each day.”