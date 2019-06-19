Lake City police say suspect shot at them from behind; manhunt underway

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after someone shot at two police officers Tuesday night.

Lake City police officials tell News13 they are searching for Gavin Less Nowlin in connection to this case.

The shooting happened at a Sav-Way on Ron McNair Blvd and Moore St. around 9: 20 p.m., according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say the Lake City officers were at the gas station to question a suspect about a follow-up investigation.

The two officers were shot at from behind in the gas station parking lot. They then called for back up. The suspect left the scene running. Lake City police called the Florence Sheriff’s Office to bring in their tracking team.

Police tells us no one was hurt.

