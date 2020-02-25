Happening today: First stormwater pond management conference on the Grand Strand since 2012

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Stormwater officials from across the state will be in Myrtle Beach today to discuss the importance of proper stormwater pond management.

Pond owners, managers and Home Owner’s Association representatives will hear from researchers, SCDNR, experts from Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

The continued education will feature subjects on algae, plants, erosion and wild life as well.

Maeve Snyder, Coastal Training Program Coordinator at the North Inlet Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, says ponds are more than a fountain or water feature, they play a pivotal role in removing pollutants from storm water, and can help mitigate flooding.

“Talking to pond owners and pond managers about how to maintain them so they are functioning at their best is really important for again these issues of flooding we see in this area,” Snyder said.

Snyder says, ponds are one of the most prevalent means in Horry County for stormwater storage so she is glad to bring this conference back to the Grand Strand for the first time since 2012.

In addition to university and state officials, Horry County and area municipalities will attend today to provide location-specific answers to pond managers.

“Ponds are extremely important in Horry County,” Chelsea Cogliano, watershed planner for Horry County Stormwater said. “They will act as a storage capacity for a lot of the rain fall in our area so it’s definitely important to get as much information to understand the pond and how it works in your neighborhood.”