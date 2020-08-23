HAPPENING TODAY: Myrtle Beach community feeding at Bible Baptist Church

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Free boxes of food will be given away at the Bible Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The ministry will hand out boxes to families and people in the community in need until food runs out. The Bible Baptist Church sees a continuing need to help nourish the community.

The food donation will take place at 899 Hwy 15 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

For the full story, watch WBTW News13 Sunday evening.

LATEST HEADLINES: