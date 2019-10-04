HAPPENING TOMORROW: Annual Fall Festival to celebrate one year after Florence with Conway Strong Day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The annual Conway Fall Festival is this weekend and this year, the City is calling it Conway Strong day to celebrate one year after Florence.

Much of the festival will be downtown near the Riverwalk on 3rd Avenue and Laurel Street with games, food, crafts and live entertainment. However, there are events throughout the City to celebrate its resiliency in the rebuilding process.

“This year we are branding it as Conway Strong because that is what we want our community to know that we are,” City spokeswoman, Taylor Newell said. “We’ve been able to bounce back from Hurricane Florence and we’ve really been able to come together as a community and celebrate who we are, and that’s what this weekend is all about.”

On Saturday at 9 A.M. at Riverfront Park, the City will be giving away 240 trees to people who live in the area on a first-come first served basis. The City received these trees as part of an Arbor Day Foundation sponsorship.

Newell says when the City learned they would receive the trees, it decided the best way to use them would be in neighborhoods throughout the community.

The addition of more trees can help mitigate future flooding because the roots will soak in water, and increase the City’s tree canopy. This is also part of the City’s effort to highlight the rebuilding process that has taken place since Hurricane Florence.

“If you were a flood victim during Hurricane Florence and had vegetation to die, we want to be able to help you,” Newell said. “Come out, get a free tree and plant it with your family and just celebrate what it is to be Conway strong.”

City officials ask if you do get a free tree, to take a photo while planting it and post it with the hashtag #ConwayStrong.

Also happening tomorrow, at 11 A.M. Sherwood Park will reopen. The playground has been closed since Hurricane Florence.

The Conway Fall Festival will be tomorrow, October 5 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.