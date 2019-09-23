HAPPENING TONIGHT: Horry County School Board to discuss appointing a new member

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board will meet tonight and discuss to upcoming process of appointing a board member to fill the vacant District One seat.

Holly Heniford was formerly the representative for that district, but she resigned following an arrest for Driving Under the Influence.

District One includes North Myrtle Beach, Little River and a portion of Myrtle Beach.

The School Board must follow parameters set by both the board and State election laws.

Specifications about the amount of time and places where the position on the Board is advertised are some of the rules the Board has to abide by.

Although the districts for the School Board are the same as they are for Horry County Concil, they do not follow the same election laws.

The Board is not required to hold a special election, so the person elected will serve an interim appointment until the 2020 election.

Ken Richardson is the Chairman of the Horry County School Board and HCS officials tell News13, he will provide details about the process and provide a timeline of the appointment at tonight’s meeting.

“We’ll talk about the advertisement and the requirements of the applicant and how that actual process will be and then board members will interview those candidates and select an individual so we will have all of that lined out,” Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for the District said.

Bourcier says it’s important to appoint a new member as quickly as possible so students across the County are represented.

“We’re heavy into the school year, lots of conversations and decisions need to be made and of course we really start to talk about budget early on because those decisions will start in just a couple of months for the next budget year,” Bourcier said.