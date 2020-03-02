Happening tonight: Human trafficking awareness event for middle and high schoolers

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A human trafficking awareness event will be held Monday evening for middle schoolers, high schoolers, parents, and community members wanting to learn more about human trafficking at All Saints Church Pawleys Island.

The Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force and No Boundaries International South Carolina will discuss how to recognize human trafficking, the warning signs that someone is in danger, and measures the public can take to provide help.

In January, The South Carolina Coastal Region Task Force on Human Trafficking met with Horry and Georgetown County community leaders to discuss ways to expand human trafficking prevention efforts in both counties. Educating students and families are part of the group’s increasing efforts to spread awareness and prevention.

Co-founder and President of NBI, Dr. Lori Basey, will speak about those affected by human trafficking, at-risk children, homelessness, and addictions. NBI, a nonprofit serving locally and internationally, brings light to victims in need by providing medical care and discipleship.

Horry County Sheriff’s Department and co-chair of SC Coastal Region Task Force on Human Trafficking, Lt. Sherri Smith, will also speak about exposing human trafficking and how to get involved with services supporting victims and survivors.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. For questions on tonight’s event, email NoBoundariesInternationalSC@gmail.com.

