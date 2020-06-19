Hartsville declares Juneteenth a city celebration day

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville City Council officially proclaims June 19, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the City of Hartsville.

Hartsville City Council has presented a signed proclamation to urge all citizens of Hartsville to become more aware of the significance of this celebration of African-American history and in the heritage of our nation and the city.

Juneteenth combines the words June and nineteenth and has been celebrated by the African-American community for over 150 years. Juneteenth is known as the day that word of Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation spread to reach authorities and African Americans in the South and the Southwestern United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, declaring slaves free, and it paved the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America.

“As we reflect on the significance of the Juneteenth holiday, we will continue to work to create a better and more equitable future for our citizens.” The city said in press release. “We want to be a city that is known for being caring, friendly, and accepting to all.”

