Hartsville felon arrested twice in one month on gun, drug charges

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man, who was released from jail on heroin and gun charges in July, has been arrested again on the same charges after police searched his home.

Michael Anthony Dudley, 41, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and distribution of heroin.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office drug unit searched Dudley’s home on Willis Drive on Friday morning and found heroin, cocaine, a handgun, needles, a weight scale and drug paraphernalia. “In less than a month, we have arrested the same felon twice with guns and drugs,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Dudley was released in July following a previous arrest for trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Another man also was arrested during a search of the home. Timothy Michael Hogan, 38, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hogan was given a $25,000 bond by a Darlington County Magistrate.

Dudley was denied bond on Saturday by a Darlington County Magistrate.

Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention