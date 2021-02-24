Hartsville high students win awards for painting, digital art

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Two Hartsville High School students have been honored with renowned Scholastic Art Awards for their artwork.

Stella Tew received a Gold Key award for her painting, “Bottle Still Life,” and Colby Parrot also received a Gold Key award for his digital art, “Stroll Through Tokyo.”

Jennifer Pietrzak teaches art to both students at HHS.

“These are two very talented juniors,” Pietrzak said. “They are driven to constantly learn, push boundaries, and create gorgeous works of art. These students have entered work in other contests recently. They are both involved with Beta Club and have entered multiple contests in the Beta State Convention, as well as Lake City’s Artfields Jr. We eagerly await results for those competitions. I am so very proud of these two students and what they are accomplishing this year.”

This painting by Hartsville High School junior Stella Tew earned a Gold Key Award through the Scholastic Art Awards’ regional competition.

This digital artwork created by Hartsville High School junior Colby Parrot earned a Gold Key Award through the Scholastic Art Awards’ regional competition.

The Gold Key awards stem from the Scholastic Art Awards’ regional competition. The two students, who both participate in HHS’ International Baccalaureate Visual Arts program, will learn next month if their works earn them National Scholastic gold medals.