Hartsville man attacked – shoes, shorts, phone and dog stolen, police say

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police say two men have been accused of punching another man in the face several times, stripping him of his shoes, shorts, $35, a cellphone and his dog.

Joseph Dylan McClain, 29, is one of the two men involved in the attack, which happened in a home on Carolina Avenue on Sept. 12, according to a victim’s statement to Hartsville police. McClain was arrested and charged, but police have not released any information on the other suspect.

The dog was a Pitbull worth $5,000, the victim told police.

The victim told police he was in a home socializing with McClain and another man, chatting about his dog. He said after about 10 minutes, one of the men “came out of nowhere and struck him in the side of the face with a closed fist, knocking him on the ground,” the officer said in the report.

After being struck three different times by the two men throughout the house, the victim told police “they stripped him of his Nike shoes, shorts, $35, LG cell phone that belonged to his girlfriend, and … the dog was worth $5000 because it was a Red Nose Pit mixed with a blue Pit.” Police took photos of the victim’s injuries, which included a large knot on the right side of his face and a bloody lip.

Mclain has been charged with petty larceny (2 counts), stealing dogs and common law robbery, strong-arm robbery. He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

