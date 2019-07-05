Hartsville Man charged with attempting to kill a mother and her two children

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after investigators say he allegedly tried to kill a mother and her two children.

Investigators with the special victim’s unit of the Darlington Sheriff’s Office allege Jermaine Leonardo Dubose, 30, “attempted to kill a mother and her two children with a knife and further assaulted the two-year-old by throwing the child against the floor numerous times requiring hospitalization.”

The incident happened on July 4 at a home on Sidney Lane, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Dubose is currently in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is expected to appear before a Darlington County magistrate on Saturday.

