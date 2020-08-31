Hartsville man distributed child sexual abuse material, investigators say

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man faces three charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Grayson Maxie Huggins, 33, distributed child sexual abuse material, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Huggins was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Huggins.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Child sexual abuse material is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in the crime. ”Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced for this reason.

