Hartsville man faces drug charges of deputies say they found 350 pills, a gun and cash

Cameron Jayrod Evans (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON CO, S.C. – A Hartsville man faces drug charges after deputies say they found 350 narcotic pills, a gun and cash at his home.

Cameron Jayrod Evans, 29, was arrested and charged on Monday following an investigation of illegal narcotics at a home on W. Old Camden Road. Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home on W. Old Camden Road and found more than 350 narcotic pills, a firearm, about $2,500 and marijuana, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Evans was charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana second offense.

He remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. 

