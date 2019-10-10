Hartsville man says he was stabbed for not keeping dog; attempted murder charges filed

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man told police he was stabbed in the chest for not keeping another man’s dog for him.

Tavares Rashaud Johnson, 26, of Hartsville was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident on Bell Avenue in Hartsville at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Police arrived after a call and found the victim standing up, clutching his chest. The man told police he was lying on the couch when his front door was kicked in, according to the report. “Tavares Johnson came in and an altercation ensued,” the officer wrote in the report.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the center of his chest during the altercation. The officer reported: “He told me that the dispute was over Johnson’s dog, because (the victim) had told him to come get the dog, because he wasn’t going to keep it anymore.” The wound was described as a ½” to ¾-inch slit, but the officer said, “I never observed any blood spilling out.”

While police were checking on the victim’s home, they found a crack rock on a digital scale in plain sight on the coffee table. They also found a wrapper that contained several smaller crack rocks. The officer filed a separate report on the drug offense.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found even more drugs. Methamphetamine was found in a wooden box on the same table.

Johnson was eventually found after a brief search and taken into custody without incident. He remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center facing charges of attempted murder and burglary, first degree.