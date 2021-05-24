Hartsville mayor receives Order of the Palmetto

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– Gov. McMaster made a stop in Hartsville today to honor the city’s mayor. He presented Mayor Pennington with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. McMaster said Pennington has made a tremendous impact during his 12 years as mayor.

“I’m here today to recognize someone who you all know has played an important role in the greatness of this- I guess now you’d have to say ‘city’ of Hartsville,” McMaster said. He praised Pennington for his involvement with local business groups and for bringing economic growth. Dozens attended the ceremony at Centennial Park.

“My wife and kids have allowed me to put the city first,” Pennington said, “And I’m ready to go back.” He accepted the award with his family by his side. He thanked his staff and said their names should also be on the award.

“I love this city. I love that I get to cheerlead its best parts every day,” Pennington said, “I wouldn’t have been here today except for all of you have been so very supportive.” Pennington’s term ends this November. He will not seek reelection.

The Order of the Palmetto recognizes lifetime contributions to the state.