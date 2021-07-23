Hartsville police look for man accused of catalytic converter thefts, grand larceny

Bobby “Will” Rhodes (Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes is also wanted for grand larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Bobby “Will” Rhodes (Courtesy: Facebook/provided by Hartsville PD)

Police say he may be walking and carrying a hacksaw or car parts. He lives near Downtown Hartsville, walks with a slouch, and has a thin build, according to police. He’s in his early 40s.

If you see Rhodes, you’re asked to call 911.

