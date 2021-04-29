Hartsville student found on campus with loaded pistol, weed in pouch around his neck

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A high school student in the Pee Dee was charged after police said he had a loaded pistol in his book bag.

Hartsville police charged a 16-year-old student with possession of a weapon on school grounds on Wednesday, according to Lt Mark Blair with Hartsville police. The incident was reported at about 10 a.m.

According to the report, the student was taken into the conference room and asked if he had anything on his person or in his book bag that he should not have. Staff noticed him become very nervous and he started to breathe rapidly, according to the report. When they opened the book bag, the first thing they found was a game controller. The student said that must be what the staff member saw on him, the report states.

The staff member reached deeper into the book bag and pulled out a loaded Rossi .38 Special with five rounds, according to the report. The student then was handcuffed and searched. Police said they found two 9 mm rounds in his front pockets, a marijuana grinder, a small jar with marijuana residue, and two smoked joints in a pouch that the student had around his neck.

The student was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily and breaking.

This is the second incident in the Pee Dee on the same day that authorities charged a high school student with having a gun and marijuana. A student also was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun at South Florence High School, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.