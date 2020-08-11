Hartsville to discuss mask ordinance to require face coverings at Tuesday meeting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville will discuss a mask ordinance that would require face coverings at their Tuesday evening meeting.

Their decision will be announced at a meeting being held at 5:30 p.m. Previously, the city council voted unanimously on a resolution to encourage the wearing of face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At the time, council said it has been determined that the continuation and spread of COVID-19 represents a public emergency affecting life, health, and safety, and therefore, it is proper, necessary, and essential to encourage face coverings in public.

While this resolution does not mandate that everyone wear masks, it does encourage and emphasize the importance of mask wearing when in public. The resolution outlines circumstances in which citizens should wear a face mask including:

Inside any building which is open to the public;

Waiting to enter any building which is open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

Engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces;

Utilizing public or commercial transportation services; or

Walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other persons at all times is not possible.

