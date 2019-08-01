Hartsville woman, 26, wanted on charges of murder after being released on bond

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted on murder charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reneka Shane Brown, of Hartsville, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Desmond Coe, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reports. Coe was shot to death on May 26 at the intersection of W. Old Camden Rd. and W. Bobo Newsom Hwy.

Brown was originally arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder. Investigators now believe Brown played a larger role in the murder.

Brown was release from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on June 4 on an $80,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. In addition, investigators previously arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Marqueze Robinson with murder. All three remain in custody.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brown, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.

