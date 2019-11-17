Harvest Hope aims to collect canned goods this holiday season

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Harvest Hope is looking for ways to give back to those in need this holiday season.

“There’s always a family who doesn’t know where there next meal is coming from. We really want to cry out to the community to push and help with food.” said executive director for Harvest Hope, Nicole Echols.

One dollar you donate creates five meals for nine counties all around the Pee Dee.

“We’re always in need of food, but this time a year most people want to have a thanksgiving dinner and we would like to help them have one. The other day we had a family that came in and expressed that times are hard and their light bill is a little bit higher than it used to be, so they have to decide whether they pay the light bill and stay warm or do we have to buy food,” said Echols.

Items that can be donated to Harvest Hope are canned goods, pasta, soup or anything you may have in your pantry. Echols added that time a year, senior citizens and families are the ones who need it the most.

“I have a daughter and to look at her face every single day to know that I can’t provide would be heart wrenching,” said Echols.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.