Harvest Hope in critical need of donations to feed community

WBTW News13 has teamed up with Harvest Hope Food Bank to raise money for the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help feed our neighbors in the Pee Dee.

Harvest Hope is feeding thousands of individuals each week across our state.

As we all practice social distancing, this food drive will be virtual — collecting money to help pay for meals.

A donation of $5 can provide 25 meals to someone in need.

So many of our neighbors need us during these difficult times. Will you consider donating today?

To donate to the Harvest Hope Coronavirus Relief Fund, click or tap here .

To every person who has donated to help put food on tables across our state, thank you. You are providing hope for tomorrow.