Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape & criminal sex act

NEW YORK (WBTW, CNN, CBS, AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of a criminal sex act for assault on Mimi Haleyi and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

The convictions come after five days of deliberations and three weeks of testimony. Weinstein was charged in New York City. Allegations of his misconduct ended his career as a Hollywood mogul and movie producer. The allegations also gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

Testimony included accounts of rape, forced oral sex, masturbation, lewd propositions. Weinstein was found not-guilty on the most serious charge he was facing, predatory sexual assault. A conviction on that charge could have resulted in a life sentence.