Have you seen her? North Carolina woman missing for a month

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about a month.

Amy McBryde Crist, 42, was reported missing from Monroe on June 24, 2020. There was a possible recent sighting near Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarke, but she has not been seen since.

Crist is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She normally wears her hair up in a bun-type style, family says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-5769.