HCFR: 2-vehicle collision, entrapment in Conway sends 1 person to the hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with entrapment Thursday evening.

According to HCFR, at 12:09 p.m. crews were sent to the area of Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road in Conway.

Following extrication, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, and two other people signed medical waivers, HCFR said.

Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway patrol are on the scene. Please avoid the area.

