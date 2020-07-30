HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with entrapment Thursday evening.
According to HCFR, at 12:09 p.m. crews were sent to the area of Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road in Conway.
Following extrication, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, and two other people signed medical waivers, HCFR said.
Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway patrol are on the scene. Please avoid the area.
At 12:09 p.m., #HCFR was dispatched to a 2-vehicle accident with entrapment at Hwy. 544/W. Cox Ferry Rd.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 30, 2020
Following extrication, 1 person was transported with injuries. 2 other people signed medical waivers.@CityOfConwayFD and @SCHP_Troop5 on scene.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uQQECKCTog
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCFR: 2-vehicle collision, entrapment in Conway sends 1 person to the hospital
- Hepatitis A vaccinations part of new requirements for 2020-2021 school year in SC
- 11-year-old boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall
- Crews waste no time changing names of buildings on UNC’s campus named after white supremacists
- Fairmont police search for man in drive-by convenience store shooting