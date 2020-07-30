HCFR: 2-vehicle collision, entrapment in Conway sends 1 person to the hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with entrapment Thursday evening.

According to HCFR, at 12:09 p.m. crews were sent to the area of Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road in Conway.

Following extrication, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, and two other people signed medical waivers, HCFR said.

Conway Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway patrol are on the scene. Please avoid the area.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories