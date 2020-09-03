HCFR: 4 injured in two-alarm Horry County mobile home fire, crews still on scene

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm mobile home fire Thursday morning, that has left multiple people injured.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 5:45 Thursday morning to the 6700 block of Enterprise Road in the Socastee area, according to HCFR.

Four people have been injured, two with serious injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

People are asked to avoid Enterprise Road, as crews are on the scene and have shut the road down.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

