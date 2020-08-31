HCFR crews contain commercial vehicle fire in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a commercial vehicle fire Sunday night in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
At around 8:29 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Bakers Chapel Road in Aynor for a commercial vehicle fire, according to HCFR.
At 8:29 p.m. last night, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Bakers Chapel Road in Aynor for a commercial vehicle fire.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 31, 2020
Responding crews took control of the fire with no reported injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/Hg5XUwBZjq
Crews were able to contain the fire with no reported injuries.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Blue Lives Matter’ gathering held at NC Lowe’s after worker told to remove mask with slogan
- Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on Tik Tok may be to blame for the death of Oklahoma teen according to letter
- SC Attorney General Alan Wilson to make ‘major announcement’ about state lawsuit against federal government
- Olympic flame going on display in Japan Olympic Museum
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled