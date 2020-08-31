HCFR crews contain commercial vehicle fire in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a commercial vehicle fire Sunday night in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

At around 8:29 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Bakers Chapel Road in Aynor for a commercial vehicle fire, according to HCFR.

Responding crews took control of the fire with no reported injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/Hg5XUwBZjq — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 31, 2020

Crews were able to contain the fire with no reported injuries.

