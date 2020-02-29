HCFR hosts smoke alarm blitz throughout county

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue hosted its smoke alarm blitz on Saturday. Firefighters went door-to-door in county neighborhoods installing smoke detectors for free.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Michael Noreck says smoke detectors are vital, now more than ever.

“Today’s materials and building construction are a lot more flammable than they used to be, so fires spread a lot more quickly, and the sooner they have some sort of notification, they can get out and call 911 from a safe location,” Battalion Chief Noreck said.

South Carolina Fire Code requires smoke detectors to be installed in the main living room and each bedroom in a home. HCFR firefighters installed as many smoke detectors as the homeowners requested on Saturday. They went to neighborhoods near Barber St. and Captains Dr. in Little River, Burcale Rd. in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County, the Brookgreen Mobile Home Park in the Conway section of Horry County and Alice Dr. off Highway 544.

“Some people are thrown off that we’re out here trying to help them and do something that’s free. A free service is always kind of weird to accept. Other than that we’re very well accepted. People like to see us. We’ve had a bunch of the kids come around, we have coloring books for them; it just kind of gets our names out there and our faces out there and lets the community know we’re here for their best interest,” Battalion Chief Noreck said.

If you missed the smoke alarm blitz, you can request HCFR come to your house to install free smoke detectors. Click here to fill out the request form.