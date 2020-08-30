MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said Highway 9 eastbound near the 1500 block in Longs is shut down due to a motorcycle crash.
HCFR crews responded at 9:04 p.m to this crash.
HCFR said there are serious injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently on the scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCFR: Part of Highway 9 eastbound shut down to traffic due to crash
- Former officer in George Floyd killing asks judge to dismiss charges
- 9 charged in attack at South Carolina detention facility
- South Carolina football taking Monday off for demonstration
- President Trump tours Lake Charles as people begin the cleanup