HCFR: Part of Highway 9 eastbound shut down to traffic due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said Highway 9 eastbound near the 1500 block in Longs is shut down due to a motorcycle crash.

HCFR crews responded at 9:04 p.m to this crash.

HCFR said there are serious injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently on the scene and investigating.

