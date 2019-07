MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a second alarm at 110 Gully Branch Lane.

Multiple units at the building were severely damaged by the fire. One person was injured, suffering a sprained ankle, but was not taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting those who are displaced by the fire.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to 110 Gully Branch Lane for a second-alarm, multi-unit fire.Four units are severely damaged. There are no reported injuries.American Red Cross of South Carolina will be assisting displaced parties.#HCFR Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.