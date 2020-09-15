HCFR responds to Monday night vehicle fire

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire Monday night.
At 8:38 p.m. crews were dispatched to a fire on Audio Road in Loris, according to HCFR.
There were no reported injuries. Count on News13 for updates.
