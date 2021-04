SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire in Surfside Beach on Sunday evening.

HCFR says no one was hurt in the fire on Double Eagle Drive. They responded to the call with the Surfside Beach Fire Department at 6:36 P.M.

The fire is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

