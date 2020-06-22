HCFR set to graduate SC’s largest firefighter class Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The state’s largest firefighter/EMT class will graduate on Friday from the Horry County Fire Rescue Training Academy.

For several weeks, 42 firefighter recruits were put to the test with emergency simulations; one of which was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, which officials say has become a common emergency call.

Jeremy Spickler, who’s always dreamed of becoming a firefighter, said Horry County has some of the best instructors in the country.

“What that does is presents us with real-world situations that are going to prepare us for when we have to actually deal with those sort of tragic incidents out in the field,” Spickler said.

This is the largest class Horry County and the Palmetto state has ever seen. Officials tell News13, this large class is especially needed during this time of year when call volumes are high.

Usual class sizes range from 18-20 recruits, but the range was allowed to double thanks to a FEMA grant the county applied for last year.

“Even with the size we’ve been able to come together as a team,” Spickler said.

There will be several written tests for recruits to take this week before crossing the stage on Friday. The ceremony will start at 6pm at the Horry County Museum in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue plans to stream the ceremony on it’s Facebook page.

