HCFR: Vehicle crashes into woods in Conway, person extricated

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to the site of a crash where a person went off the road and into the surrounding trees in Conway.

Around 11:15 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Pauley Swamp Road and Beverly Lane where a vehicle was on its side in the trees, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, according to Casey. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating an Horry County Police are assisting on the case.