HCPD: Body found in Socastee waterway

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – According to the Horry County Police Department, a body was found in the waterway in the area of Recreation Road in Socastee on Sunday.
We are still waiting to hear from the Coroner for more information on the case.
