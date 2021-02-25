HCPD establishes flooding access control points

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police have established access control points to neighborhoods with extreme flooding within Horry County.

Only people who live in the neighborhoods may enter, and you must have proof of address such as a bill, or drivers license.

Officers will be placed at the posts as well as throughout the area, so if you see police lingering in your area, do not be alarmed.

If you experience a life-threatening emergency related to flooded, call 911. For all other requests for public safety personnel, call non-emergency dispatch at 843-248-1520.