HCPD: missing girls have been found

UPDATE: The two missing girls have been found, according to the Horry County Police Department.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police department is searching for two girls who were last seen at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ileina Sarapio, 14, and Delinda Peniknos, 7, were last seen near Miyabi’s on N Kings Highway.

Ileina is 5’6” and 100 lbs., with long dark hair. She was wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

Delinda is 3’ and 30 lbs, with dark hair with light tips. Last seen in a green skirt and purple long sleeves.

If you have seen them or have any information on where they may be, call 843-248-1520 immediately.

LATEST HEADLINES: