HCPD, Loris police conduct death investigation after overnight shooting incident

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department and Loris Police Department are conducting a death investigation following an overnight shooting incident, according to Mikayla Moskov, with HCPD.

Moskov said the incident is believed to have happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday near Maple Street in Loris, and one person is dead.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the person killed as 39-year-old Demetrick Simon.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.

