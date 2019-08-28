HCPD: Missing twins seen in Conway area ‘very recently’

Breaking News Alert
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says they have received reports that two missing children were seen in the Conway “very recently.”

The children are five-year-old twins, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small. They were last seen in the company of their father, Jermaine Small, on Aug. 20 in Covington, GA.

They are believed to be in the company of their father in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals should be in touch with the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

