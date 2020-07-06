HCPD participating in training exercise between MB and Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Horry County Police Department Bomb Squad and K9 teams are participating in a training exercise near Highway 90 between Myrtle Beach and Conway.
According to HCPD, members of those teams are rendering some training devices near the highway and community members may see officers int he area and hear intermittent noise. They say all is well, and there is nothing to worry about.
🚨HCPD TRAINING ONGOING🚨— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 6, 2020
Members of the #HCPD Bomb Squad and K9 teams are rendering some training devices safe near Highway 90, between Myrtle Beach and Conway.
Community members may see officers in the area and hear intermittent noise.
All is well. pic.twitter.com/hpK114GSzm
