HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man

UPDATE: Both parties have been safely located according to Horry County Police.

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are looking for a missing teen who was last seen with a wanted man.

Officers say 15-year-old Kent “Grace” Sandefur was last seen with 39-year-old Jon Jarrard in Aynor on July 7. Sandefur and Jarrard may be in a black Chevrolet Cobalt with damage to the front driver’s side fender and door, and a sticker on the driver’s side trunk.

Police say Jarrard is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers warn that Jarrard is known to have violent tendencies and to not approach him.

If you see either of them you are asked to call Horry County Police.