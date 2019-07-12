HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Horry County Police Department

UPDATE: Both parties have been safely located according to Horry County Police.

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are looking for a missing teen who was last seen with a wanted man.

Officers say 15-year-old Kent “Grace” Sandefur was last seen with 39-year-old Jon Jarrard in Aynor on July 7. Sandefur and Jarrard may be in a black Chevrolet Cobalt with damage to the front driver’s side fender and door, and a sticker on the driver’s side trunk.

Police say Jarrard is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers warn that Jarrard is known to have violent tendencies and to not approach him.

If you see either of them you are asked to call Horry County Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: