HCPD seeking help identifying suspect in multiple car break-ins

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a man they say broke into several vehicles in the Garden City and Murrells Inlet area last week.

Police are asking for any information that may help them identify the man in the video below.

Call the tipline at 843-915-8477 with any information that may help identify this individual.

