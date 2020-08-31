HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a man they say broke into several vehicles in the Garden City and Murrells Inlet area last week.
Police are asking for any information that may help them identify the man in the video below.
🚨WANTED – THEFT FROM AUTO🚨#HCPD is searching for the individual in this video, who entered several cars in the Garden City and Murrells Inlet areas last week.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 31, 2020
Call the tipline at 843-915-8477 with any information that may help identify this individual. #LockItOrLoseIt pic.twitter.com/9JJSyqx66c
Call the tipline at 843-915-8477 with any information that may help identify this individual.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- North Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance; read the full FAQ
- HCPD seeking help identifying suspect in multiple car break-ins
- 2nd suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting in Darlington County
- Police: Man tried to hit officer with car before slamming into cruiser, knocked himself unconscious
- Man stabbed in neck during argument over cellphone, Lumberton police say