HCPD seeking information on Deerfield community shooting incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via WATE

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – HCPD is seeking information about a shooting incident that took place around 12:43 a.m. on June 13 in the Deer Creek Road area of the Deerfield community.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-915-8477.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories