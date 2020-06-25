HCPD seeking information on Deerfield community shooting incident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – HCPD is seeking information about a shooting incident that took place around 12:43 a.m. on June 13 in the Deer Creek Road area of the Deerfield community.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-915-8477.

